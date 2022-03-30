Senate bemoans continuing attacks on communities, public facilities in Kaduna state

By Haruna Salami

Senate on Tuesday lamented that terrorists have in recent times stepped up attacks on some communities and public facilities in the country.

It noted that the latest attacks by these murderous elements took place in some communities in Giwa Local Government where they killed 50 persons and kidnapped over 100 people and they also made strategic roads in Giwa Local Government no go areas.

It was sequel to a motion on “the continuing attacks on communities and public facilities in Kaduna state” sponsored by Senator Uba Sani representing Kaduna North.

Sani said the bandits “not done with their devilish acts, they made an attempt to penetrate the Kaduna International Airport. Although the attack was foiled by vigilant security operatives, one person lost his life. When people were trying to come to grips with a week-long wanton destruction of lives and property, the terrorists struck again.

He noted also that bandits attacked a Kaduna bound train carrying over 970 passengers around Kateri – Rijana axis in Kaduna, just a few kilometers to the Rigasa Train Station in Igabi Local Government Area of the State. The train derailed after the first wave of attacks. Grenades and RPG were used. They rained bullets on all the coaches. Some passengers were killed, while many sustained bullet wounds.

“There are reports that some of the passengers were abducted. The terrified passengers only breathed a sigh of relief when security agencies arrived and secured the train and the area. It’s been a reign of undiluted terror.

He said “these latest attacks are aimed at instilling fear in the people and destroying the economies of our local communities. It is disheartening that these enemies of the people are getting emboldened by the day. They are becoming more brazen. These blood cuddling vampires have no regard for human life. They have no place in a civilized society;

“Notef also that the unrelenting attacks calls to question the strategies and tactics being adopted by our security forces. We expected that with the declaration of bandits as terrorists by a court of competent jurisdiction, they will be degraded in no time. This appears not to be happening. The security forces must reassess their strategies and come up with workable and effective solutions to the menace of terrorists in Kaduna State.

“Aware that the forests where these terrorists are holding sway are not impregnable. A comprehensive operational plan, executed with high sense of professionalism and responsibility, total commitment on the part of our security forces and the support and cooperation of the local communities will rid Kaduna State forests of these murderous elements;

The Senate was aware that security is local, and therefore the advocacy for creation of State Police to bring law enforcement closer to the people. Effective gathering of intelligence and sustained security operations at the local level will make life uncomfortable for terrorists. They will have no operational base; and

Once again, the Senate drew the attention of the Federal Government, particularly security agencies comprising the Nigerian Police, the Nigerian Army and other relevant security agencies to the grave security situation in Kaduna State and other states of the federation.

Contributing the the motion, Senator Abdu Kwari (Kaduna North) said what is happening is very pathetic. We ought, as a country, to be doing than we are doing right now. We need to get our act together to ensure that peace comes to our country.

He commended the military despite the delay in response time the military men in the train taught the people the act of crawling and that helped to reduce the number of casualties.

The response time was not good enough for a country like Nigeria.

According to him, four buses were used to transport those kidnapped. He advocated for community policing as “the federal Police is no longer working” in the case of insecurity in this country.

Senator Barau Jibrin said our security agents are not proactive at all. We saw in Kaduna where Nigerian Defence Academy, NDA was attacked and generals were adopted, adding “that should have been a wake up call for all of us, for security agencies to sit up.

“Those that are in charge of proactive action in all security situation should be held responsible and we need to ask them questions.

On his part, Senator Gabriel Suswam said since the inauguration of the current Senate, discussion on security has taken a larger part of the numbers of hours in each session.

“I believe it’s time enough for proactive and decisive action to be taken to address the security situation in our country.

“Kaduna is where the highest military institutions are housed. The bandits are localized in a particular place and their attacks have been going on for two years. We cannot continue like this. Let’s call a spade a spade. This is clear failure of leadership this is very serious. Our country is under attack urged his colleagues to take interest in what is happening in their respective senatorial district.

Senator Danjuma lar, ( Kaduna South) said “we receive calls of killings, kidnapping, raping on a daily basis in Kaduna and no action has been taken.

“In the whole country, the issues of Kaduna state is the worst. Besides the one of last night, I heard over 54 people were killed and over 400 houses were razed. The bandits came in more than hundreds and they are faster than the Senate”, he said.

Sabi Abdullahi, representing Niger North said “as it is, Senate has done a robust engagement with report and it can be deduced that that after talking, we sit and watch terrorists bring attacks to the innocent people.

“It is clear and right to say that the terrorists have declared war on Nigeria and I think it’s high time the country declare war on these terrorists.

“We should not allow the situation where we lay back and they come to attack and then we try to do damage control . It’s time the terrorists be taken as a high national security threat. Some of the discussion are not healthy for successful security strategies. If a war is declared, the issues around the delay in giving order would be resolved”.

After exhaustive discussion, the Senate accordingly resolves to , the usual “a minute’s silence for the repose of the souls of our loved ones and pray for the safe release of the abducted members of the affected communities”.

The Senate also directed the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) and other relevant government agencies to assist the affected communities with relief materials; urged people to remain vigilant and report any suspicious movements to security operatives” and “condole the families of the victims of the attacks and the government and good people of Kaduna State”.

