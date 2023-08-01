Senate begins screening of El-Rufai, Umahi, 12 others

By Naomi Sharang

The Senate has commenced screening of 14 remaining ministerial nominees as earlier requested by President Bola Tinubu.

Among those listed for the day’s screening are the former governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El’ Rufai and Sen. David Umahi, former governor of Ebonyi who is also the Deputy Senate Leader.

President Tinubu had on Thursday July 28, forwarded a list of 28 ministerial nominees to the upper chamber, asking it to confirm the nominees for appointment as ministers of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

Consequently, the senate commenced the exercise on Monday and screened 14 of the nominees, with 14 of them pending.

The pending 14 nominees were already listed on the senate’s Order Paper for today’s legislative business for screening.

Those on the list are: David Umahi (Ebonyi) Adebayo Edun (Ogun) Nasir El-rufai (Kaduna) Ahmed Dangiwa (Katsina) Uche Nnaji (Enugu) Stella Okotete (Delta) Dele Alake (Ekiti).

Others are: Mr Adekola Adelabu (Oyo) Muhammad Idris (Niger) Prof. Ali Pate (Bauchi) Doris Uzoka (Imo) Lateef Fagbemi (Kwara) Ekperikpe Ekpo (Akwa Ibom) and Hannatu Musawa (Katsina).(NAN)

