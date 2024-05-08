Senate bars over 10 TV stations, photojournalists from covering plenary

The Nigerian Senate has barred at least 10 television stations in the country from covering its proceedings in the chamber, reducing the number of accredited TV stations to 7.

The document which was read at the entrance to the hallowed chamber listed only seven media houses that would cover proceedings following a circular signed by Clerk of the Senate, Chinedu Akubueze on Tuesday.

Those accredited are Nigeria Television Authority (NTA), Channels, African Independent Television (AIT), Television Continental (TVC), Arise News, Newage and ADBN.

Meanwhile, the leadership of the Press Corps had last Wednesday met with the Clerk of the Senate with a view to iron out issues relating to covering its proceedings in the chamber.

Therefore, the Senate Press Corps was shocked at the action of the Senate, which, right in the middle of engaging in dialogue to resolve the matter, went ahead to bar some TV stations from covering its plenary sessions.

This is similar to the scenario in 2017 under the Bukola Saraki Senate Presidency when the number of cameramen and photo-journalists covering the Senate was pruned down from about 40 to 13.

By Haruna Salami