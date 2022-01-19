Senate assures INEC of support as it amends Electoral Act

The Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, has said that the Senate would accord the Independent National Commission (INEC) all the necessary to deliver credible elections in 2023.

He stated this Wednesday, after the Senate re-amended the Act, direct, indirect primaries or consensus for political in choosing their candidates.

Lawan said that “We will still be around to ensure that INEC every possible from the National Assembly, for it to conduct the 2023 elections successfully, transparently and with integrity.

“(And) Nigerians will all be proud of when it comes to either -season elections or the general elections in 2023.

laws alone will not be enough. We could have the laws. If we don’t operate them properly, they may not mean much.

“I urge practitioners, politicians and INEC, to ensure that we obey and operate the laws as provided in the Act.”

The Senate President also congratulated the Senate and the National Assembly “for once again standing up to the occasion by passing the amendment to the Bill 2010.

“This is major pillars in our legislative agenda when we started in 2019.

“This is Bills that Nigerians particularly are so interested in, because it is a sure way of enhancing our processes and producing leaders at various levels of governance.

“What we have done today is to respond to the observation of Mr President and we have done that very patriotically.

“Today, as the Bill stands, there is provision for all possible options for selection of candidates from the president to the councillorship.

“The available options we have are: the direct primaries, indirect primaries and consensus candidature.

“What this means is that political are now challenged to ensure that they choose what is appropriate, what is suitable for them when it comes to the processes of producing their candidates, once this becomes law, ” he said. (NAN)

