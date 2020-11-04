Senate assures farmers in northwest of increased security budget

Senate Committee on Nigerian Army, has lauded the military over its commitment in ensuring restoration of farming activities in the northwest, and pledged increased security budget to effectively tackle challenges. The Committee leader, Sen. Ali Ndume (APC-Borno), made the commendation during an oversight visit to the 8th Division of the Nigerian Army, Sokoto, on Wednesday. Ndume described the current budgetary allocation to the Nigerian Army as grossly inadequate, considering the huge security challenges bedeviling the country. He said the military was always on the warfront executing different operations, aimed at safeguarding the country and protecting lives and property of citizens.

“ Thus demands for more modern equipment, logistics and overall welfare, to keep them abreast of the life and death struggle. “They cannot complain, but we shall continue to complain on their behalf in consideration of the desired needs. “We as a legislature, will always ensure enhanced appropriations, so we appeal to concerned authorities in government to understand their plights and forward enhanced allocations,’’ Ndume said. He explained that the committee members were in Sokoto army formations, as part of their annual oversights on expenditures of previous appropriations, to see for themselves, as well as to obtain direct information from the appropriate authorities on the military’s activities. “From what we heard already, the information is encouraging, as numerous successes have been recorded by the military that has ensured that farming activities were unhindered by bandits criminalities. “The situation is completely different from what was being obtained in the northeastern states, where most farmers could not return to their farms.

“Such efforts would surely augment government’s effort at ensuring food security and job creation,’’ he added. According to him, information obtained indicates that the army also provides social services such as water, palliatives and other non kinetic strategies in spite of its routine military engagement in the area. Speaking earlier, the Acting General Officer Commanding (GOC), Brig. Aminu Bande, said the formation was overseeing Operation Hadarin Daji and Operation Sahel Sanity, introduced to root out bandits in the covered states. Bande said the operations, which covered Katsina, Kebbi, Sokoto and Zamfara states, were yielding positive results so far in spite of the challenges. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports that the Senators were conducted round the army facilities by the military officers. (NAN)