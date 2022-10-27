Senate assures Army of continous support to curb security challenges

By Chimezie Godfrey

The Chairman Senate Committee on Army, Senator Ali Mohammed Ndume has assured the Nigerian Army (NA) of continuous support in its efforts to curtail security challenges in the country.

This is contained in a statement signed by the Director, Army Public Relations, Brigadier General Onyema Nwachukwu.

According the statement, Senator Ndume gave the assurance when he led members of the Senate Committee on Army to the Army Headquarters today Thursday 27 October 2022 on a statutory oversight function.

Senator Ali Ndume expressed appreciation to the NA for the operational successes so far achieved in in the fight against terrorism, banditry and other criminalities, adding that the Army under the current leadership of Lieutenant General Faruk Yahaya has demonstrated capacity, commitment and determination to end the security challenges bedeviling the nation. He urged the NA to intensify efforts in tackling insecurity in troubled parts of the country before the end of the year.

Senator Ndume also expressed confidence in the ability of the NA to work in synergy with other services and agencies to restore peace and security in the country as is being progressively witnessed in the North East of the country.

He expressed delight that the north east, which was hitherto the epicentre of terrorists’ activities, has experienced a lot of improvement security wise.

In his remarks, the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt Gen Faruk Yahaya expressed appreciation to the committee and the entire senate for their support to the NA and the diligent execution of their oversight function.

The COAS gave the committee an update on the operational activities of the NA and ongoing efforts to curtail insecurity in the country.

Gen Yahaya noted that the recent flagging off of Exercises STILL WATERS, GOLDEN DAWN and ENDURING PEACE across the country is one of the efforts to stem the tide of criminality during the yuletide, as well as preparatory to ensuring a peaceful atmosphere during the 2023 general elections.

