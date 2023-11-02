Senate approves Tinubu’s remaining 3 nominations as INEC Resident Electoral Commissioners

By Haruna Salami

Senate has confirmed the remaining three nominees of President Bola Tinubu for appointment as INEC Resident Electoral Commissioners (RECs).

The upper chamber had earlier confirmed 7 of the 10 nominees on Nov 1.

The remaining three confirmed are Dr. Bumi Omoseyindem (Lagos), Dr. Anugbum Onuoha (Rivers) and Mr. Abubakar Dambo (Zamfara).

Their approval followed the adoption of a motion moved by the Senate Leader, Opeyemi Bamidele (APC-Ekiti Central) who urged the Senate to consider the request of President Tinubu for the confirmation of the nominees.

Prior to the screening and confirmation, the Senate suspended its rule 12 and allowed access of the nominees and their guests into the chamber.

Senior Special Assistant to the President on National Assembly Matters (Senate), Sen. Abdullahi Gumel, led the nominees into the chamber.

Thereafter, nominees individually took turns to give highlights of their career profiles and professional experiences, before their eventual confirmation.

