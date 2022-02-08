Senate approves six new Law Schools across geo-political zones

Senate has approved establishment of six new campuses of the Nigerian Law School across the six geo-political of the country.

The newly approved law schools, in addition to the seven existing ones, bring the total number of law schools in the country to thirteen, excluding that of the Federal Capital Territory. 

The approval of the new law schools followed the consideration of a report by the Judiciary, Human Rights and Legal Matters on the Legal Education Act (Amendment) Bill, 2021.

The was sponsored by Senator Smart Adeyemi (Kogi West). 

Accordingly, the Senate approved the Jos Law School Campus, Plateau State; and Kabba Law School Campus, Kogi State the North Central geo-political zone.

The chamber also gave the nod the Yola Law School Campus, Adamawa State; and Maiduguri Law School Campus, Borno to serve the North East zone.

In the North West, the Senate approved the Kano Law School Campus, Kano State; and Argungun Law School Campus, Kebbi State.

In the South East, the chamber gave approval the Enugu Law School Campus; and Okija Law School Campus, Anambra State.

The Senate also approved the Yenegoa Law School Campus, State; Port Harcourt Law School Campus, Rivers State; and Orogun Law School Campus, Delta State the South South zone.

In the South West, the chamber approved the Law School Campus, State; and Ilawe Law School Campus, Ekiti State.

The Law School Campus, Abuja, remains exclusively the Federal Capital Territory. 

Chairman of the Committee on Judiciary, Human Rights and Legal Matters, Senator Opeyemi Bamidele, said the creation of the six law schools was a legislative intervention to address “the exponential increase in the number of law graduates from our universities an ones, coupled with the backlog that existed over the years.”

According to the lawmaker, “existing campuses are overstretched and the infrastructures are not enough to accommodate thousands of law students graduating from the universities.”

He observed that the United States of America with a population of over 350 million people has about 237 law schools.

The lawmaker noted that some countries such as Canada and Australia, with far lesser population than Nigeria, have 24 and 38 law schools a population of about 38 million and 26 million people, respectively.

He explained that the provision additional campuses in the six geopolitical of the federation was appropriate as it does not tamper with the seven existing campuses established by administrative responsibilities of the Council of Legal Education.

Bamidele, therefore, advised the federal government to, as a matter of priority, provide resources the funding of the Infrastructural needs of the law campuses across the country. 

