The Senate has approved the restoration of Ethiope West State Constituency (1) in Ethiope West Local Government Area of Delta from the present Ethiope West State Constituency.

This followed the adoption of a motion by the Deputy President of the Senate, Ovie Omo-Agege, at the Wednesday’s plenary.

The development comes two months after the Senate approved the restoration of Abraka State Constituency in Ethiope East Local Government Area from the present Ethiope East State Constituency.

In his lead debate, the Delta Central lawmaker urged the upper legislative chamber to approve the restoration of the constituency in compliance with the declarations and orders of the Federal High Court and Section 115 of the 1999 Constitution.

Omo-Agege noted that persistent agitations by concerned leaders, electorate and stakeholders in the constituency led to legal action at the Federal High Court, Warri.

According to him, in a judgment delivered by Justice Shitu Abubakar on March 25, 2015, the Federal High Court, Warri upheld the arguments of the representatives of the electorate, stakeholders and people of Ethiope West State Constituency (1).

He granted their reliefs declaring that “the Delta State House Assembly, as it currently stands, is not properly constituted in line with the provisions of sections 6, 36, 91 and 112 of the 1999 Constitution (as amended)’’.

The judge ordered the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to restore Ethiope West Constituency (1) as a state constituency with an elected member in the State House of Assembly.

He lamented that six years after, the electoral umpire had yet to comply with the decision.

In his contribution, Sen. Sabi Abdullahi (APC-Niger) said the motion was in order and urged his colleagues to approve same.

He also urged INEC to comply with the court order. (NAN)