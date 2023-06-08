Senate approves N6.7bn as refund for Kebbi for road repairs

By Naomi Sharang

The Senate has approved payment of N6.7 billion to Kebbi Government as refund for repairs carried out on Federal Government roads in the state.

This followed the adoption of the report of Senate Committee on Local and Foreign Debts at Thursday’s plenary.

The report was on “Promissory note and bond issuance as refund to Kebbi State government for projects executed on behalf of the federal government.”

The Chairman of the Committee, Sen. Clifford Ordia while presenting the report, said that the committee recommended N6.706 billion as

promissory note and bond issuance.

He said that the amount was to settle outstanding claims and liabilities of Kebbi government.

Ordia said that the Senate had on Sept. 21, 2022 considered the report of the President on the “Establishment of a Promissory Note Programme and a Bond Issuance” as refund to Kebbi and Yobe states.

“It was for projects executed on behalf of the federal government.

“The report was referred to the committee for further legislative action,” he said.

Ordia said that promissory note programme and bond issuance was a financial instrument to clear federal government’s debt to other governmental and non-governmental bodies in various sectors of the economy.

“Specifically, this promissory note and bond issuance is designed to make refunds to three state governments for projects executed on behalf of the federal government in the aforementioned states.

“The communication has contained a request for approval of N18.6 billion for Yobe Government, N2.47 billion for Taraba Government and N6.7 billion for Kebbi State Government.

“It will be recalled that the committee noted that it would resume the consideration of the outstanding request in respect of Kebbi as soon as possible.

“Subsequently, on Nov. 23, 2022, the Senate considered the committee’s report on the promissory note programme for Taraba and Yobe for projects executed on behalf of the federal government.

“The upper chamber then mandated the committee to re-invite Kebbi government to defend its claim before the committee within two weeks,” Ordia said.

He said that the committee found out that Kebbi government completed all the projects for which it sought for refund.

They findings he said are:

“That the roads were constructed in line with the contract specifications and can stand the test of time.

“That the projects were executed between 2006 and 2012 and are federal roads.

“That series of inspection visits were carried out by the Ministry of Works and Housing on the federal roads completed in the state and it ascertained that the level of work had met required standard.

“That the state government had paid all the contractors that executed the projects.

“That the promised amount due for reimbursement to Kebbi State Government and reviewed by the Bureau of Public Procurement (BPP) is N6,706,835,495.12 for the execution of federal roads.

“That BPP had attained and classified that due process was followed accordingly.”

Meanwhile, the 9th Senate had adjourned until Saturday for valedictory session. (NAN)