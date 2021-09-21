Senate approves establishment of nationwide emergency communications service

The Senate on Tuesday passed a bill seeking establish the Nationwide Emergency Communications Service.

It also approved 112 as the toll-free number for emergencies.

The approval followed the consideration the report Senate Committee on Communication on Nationwide Toll-Free Emergency Number (Establishment) Bill, 2021, at plenary.

The report was presented by Sen. Biodun Olujimi(PDP-Ekiti) on behalf the Chairman the Committee, Sen Oluremi Tinubu (APC-Lagos).

Olujimi in her presentation explained that Clause two the bill sought establish a service which would be responsible for deployment and coordination seamless and reliable end-to-end infrastructure for emergency needs nationwide.

She said Clause five the bill was amended to empower the Nigeria Communications Commission (NCC) with the responsibility formulating regulations and guidelines for the workings the service.

Olujimi explained that Clause 11 the bill prohibited use telephone and telecommunications services to place a false, frivolous or vexatious calls to the emergency number 112.

She added that “Clause 12 the bill provides that, “a person who violates any the provisions this bill or the regulations is guilty of an offence and is liable on summary conviction to a penalty of not more than N50,000.

” Or in default to a term imprisonment not exceeding six months, and for each subsequent offence is liable on summary conviction to a fine not more than N250,000 naira or, in default, to a term imprisonment not exceeding one year.”

She said new sub-clauses (2), (3) and (4) were introduced into the bill to provide for the blacklisting any person who violates Clause 11 for a period not more than eight weeks.(NAN)

