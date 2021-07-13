Senate approves establishment of National Emergency Medical Services Agency

July 13, 2021 Chimezie Godfrey News, Politics, Project 0



The Senate Tuesday passed a bill to establish a National Emergency Medical Services Agency, following its consideration of a report by the Committee Health Secondary and Tertiary at plenary.

Chairman of the Committee, Sen. Yahaya Oloriegbe (APC-Kwara), in his presentation, said the bill seeks to, among , ensure that all Nigerians had access to early, good and quality emergency medical service, and critical care, when needed.

When established, he said the agency would provide assistance the development of comprehensive area emergency medical services system .

“Mr. President and distinguished colleagues, the country lacks a robust emergency healthcare service.

“Therefore, our legislative mandate to establish one at this time will improve our decaying healthcare system through the provision of and reliable institutional framework an effective and efficient emergency medical service ,”Oloriegbe said. (NAN) 

Tags: , , , , , , , , ,