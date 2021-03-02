Senate approves establishment of Chartered Institute of Forensic Investigative Professionals of Nigeria

The Senate has approved the establishment of the Chartered Institute of Forensic Investigative Professionals of Nigeria.

This followed the adoption of the report of the Senate Committee on Establishment and Public Service by the senators on Tuesday at plenary.

Presenting the report, Chairman of the Committee, Sen. Ibrahim Shekarau, said that the Senate at its sitting on Tuesday Feb.16, considered for second reading the bill.

The Bill is for an Act to establish the Chartered Institute of Forensic Investigative Professionals of Nigeria (Establishment) Bill 2021.