Senate approves conference committee report on NIPOST Bill

By Kingsley Okoye

The Senate has approved its conference committee report on the Nigeria Postal Services Act (Repeal and Re-enactment) Bill, 2022.

This followed the adoption of the committee report on the bill, presented by Deputy Senate Leader, Robert Boroffice (APC-Ondo ) at Tuesday’s plenary.

Presenting the report, Boroffice, said the committee met and deliberated on the two versions of the bill as passed by the two chambers.

“The committee observed that the version passed by House of Representatives included further amendments made on the version passed by Senate which exhaustively incorporated issues that are acceptable to majority of stakeholders in Nigerian Postal industry.

“As part of the process of further engagement with the stakeholders, new facts and positions emerged and these have been fully articulated and incorporated in the version of House of Representatives,” he said.

He said that after extensive deliberations, the committee adopted the Senate version in clauses 3(3),28(5) 35(1), and 36(1) while clauses 8(1); 9(n),10(1); 33(t), 68(2)(b),72(1) and 75 of House of Representatives’ version of the Bill were adopted.

The Senate, thereafter, approved the committee’s report on the NIPOST bill, 2022.(NAN)

