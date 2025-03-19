Senate approves Chairman, 11 members of NASS Service Commission

The Senate has approved the confirmation of Dr Saviour Enyiekere as the Chairman of the National Assembly Service Commission (NASC) alongside 11 other members.

By Naomi Sharang

However, the upper chamber decided to step down the confirmation of the second nominee from the South-East, Nnanna Uzor Kalu.

The approval came after the Senate considered the report from the Senate Committee on Establishment and Public Service during Wednesday plenary.

Presenting the report, the Committee Chairman, Sen. Cyril Fasuyi, outlined the confirmed members: Dr Saviour Enyiekere (South-South), Suleiman Hunkuyi (North-West), and Yusuf Yusuf (North-West), Aminu Malle (North-East).

Others are Alhaji Mahmud (North-East), Mark Terso (North-Central), Salihu Balogun (North-Central), Taiwo Oluga (South-West), Afeez Ipesa-Balogun (South-West), Festus Odii (South-East), Patrick Giwa (South-South), and Mrs. Mary Ekpeyong (South-South).

Fasuyi stated that the committee was satisfied with their credentials, performance, experience, and reputation.

However, he highlighted that the South-East nominee’s confirmation should be deferred until the outcome of an investigation by the Committee on Ethics, Code of Conduct, and Public Petitions.

In his contribution, Sen. Seriake Dickson (PDP-Bayelsa) lauded the committee for its thorough work.

He also emphasised the importance of ensuring fairness, particularly since Bayelsa, one of the six states in the South-South region, had never had a representative on this commission.

