Senate appoints Orji Kalu Chairman South-East Dev’t Commission Committee

By Haruna Salami

The Senate has appointed Senator Orji Uzor Kalu (Abia North) as the chairman of its Committee to oversee the newly created South East Development Commission (SEDC), one of the Regional Development Commissions signed into law by President Bola Tinubu.

Prior to his new appointment which was made by Senate President, Godswill Akpabio during Tuesda’s plenary, the former Abia Governor chaired the Senate committee on Privatisation.

Senator Ken Eze (Ebonyi Central) was also appointed as the vice chairman of the committee, as Akapbio noted that other members of the committee will he announced in due course.

With this deveAkapbio, Kalu who also chaired the ad-hoc committee that screened regional development commissions of the North West and South East is expected to lead other members of the committee to conduct oversight of the South-East Development Commission to achieve its laid down objectives, some of which include; civil restitution, tackling of erosion, restoration of security, infrastructure among others.

Also recall that the Senate confirmed the board membership of the SEDC after considering the report of Senator Kalu.

The 18 members are led by Dr. Emeka Nworgu, were also confirmed as Chairman and Hon. Mark Okoye as the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer.

Others are Ugochukwu H. Agballah, Hon. Okey kzenwa, Chief Hyacinth Ikpor, Chidi Echeazu, Ifeanyi Agwu, Nasiru Usman, Hamma Adama Ali, Kumo Edward David Onoja and Orure Kufre Inima.

They also included Daniel Akwari, Chief (Mrs) Joke Adebayo-Chukwuma, Hon. Stanley Ohajuruka (E.D. Finance), Chief Sylvester Okonkwo ( E.D. Corporate Services) and Hon. Toby Okechukwu ( E.D. Projects).

Others are Senator Anthony Agbo (E.D. Commercial and Industrial Development ) and Dr. Clifford Ogbede (E.D. Natural Resources, Agriculture and Rural Development).