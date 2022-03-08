Senate APC Caucus warns: Crisis could affect party’s ability to win 2023 elections

By Haruna Salami

All Progressive Congress, APC Senate caucus has expressed deep concern over happenings in the party, which if not quickly contained could rob the party victory in 2023 polls.

Rising from about 2 hour meeting at the Senate Tuesday, Yahaya Abubakar, the Senate leader told journalists how worried they are over the crisis in the party.

“We are too worried about what is happening in our party and we expressed our concern over the challenges facing the party very close to its national convention.

“We, thought as very important stakeholders in the party, we want to draw the attention of everyone involved to come together and unite so that we can have very successful convention in the party.

“This is not the time for expressing regrets about what we could do. What is happening is about the future of our party and government and also the capacity of our party to win elections in 2023.

“We have sat down as important stakeholders, as a caucus in this great party, to dissect all the issues that have been affecting our party since the formation of the caretaker extraordinary convention planning committee. We are quite aware of the challenges that they have faced and we are also aware of the successes that the committee has recorded, particularly when it comes to registration of members, they came to harmonising some of the congresses of the party, carrying out congresses at the ward, local government and at the state levels.

“We commend the performance of that committee, we ask you to do more by as much as possible by trying to reconcile those chapters where there are still challenges trailing the ward, local government and state congresses because a loss in any state is a loss for the party.

“We cannot afford to come to the convention as a divided entity. Anywhere there are challenges that could cause the party its victory is a loss for everybody. So, we have resolved to meet again to articulate the major issues and then meet with the various stakeholders and aspirants of the party to advise and call for unity and sense of purpose in order to make sure that we unite every faction, every stakeholder of the party, so that the party can emerge victorious in 2023 elections.

He dispelled the rumour that the Governor Mala Buni led executive has been sacked, adding, “the same convention planning committee is in place”.

“What we realised is that the chairman of the convention planning committee has been sick and he went for medical checkup.

The Senate said “the Niger State Governor, from the grapevine and from the knowledge that is available to us is actually the deputy chairman and in the absence of the chairman, he is acting till the chairman comes back.

“The speculation in the papers is not exactly true. What we are concerned about is the seeming from the various stakeholders in the party. So, from our standing, coming from all the states in Nigeria, we have to come and establish a national platform where all these things can be articulated so that all of us will come up with one mind and strategise for the success of the party.

“All personal and individual bitter struggling for power is subordinated to the chances of the party so that the party would be strong. We are the strongest party, we have the largest membership. Therefore, we should, as much as possible, move to make sure that our party is United in the interest of every member”, he concluded.

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

