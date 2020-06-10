Senate amends Order Paper to fast-track Dongban-Mensem’s confirmation

Share the news













By Haruna Salami

The Senate on Wednesday, amended its Order Paper to fast-track the screening and confirmation of Justice Monica Dongban-Mensem as President of the Court of Appeal to avert likely constitutional crisis.

It will be recalled that the Senate on Tuesday, received a letter from President Muhammadu Buhari, requesting the upper chamber to confirm Dongban-Mensem, as substantive President of the Court of Appeal.

However, the Senate Order paper of Wednesday did not contain the item, necessitating the amendment to accommodate it.

The Senate President, Ahmad Lawan explained that the request must be referred to the Committee on Judiciary, Human Rights and Legal Matters to screen her same day (Wednesday) and report back Thursday for confirmation “before Senate proceeds on two week break to celebrate it’s first anniversary” Thursday June 11, 2020.

Buhari, while requesting the Senate to confirm Dongban-Mensem, said his decision was “pursuant to Section 238(1) of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended).

