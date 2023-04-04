Senate adopts Conference Committee Report on Peace Corps Bill.

By Haruna Salami

The Senate in plenary on Tuesday adopted the Report of the Conference Committee which was set up

by the Two Chambers to harmonise the Bill for an Act to establish the Nigeria Peace Corps.

The Conference Committee, which was set up earlier in the year by both the Senate and House of

Representatives completed its assignment on Wednesday last week leading to the Report been laid and

Adopted by the House of Representatives on Thursday, 30th March, 2023.

The Harmonized Report of the Conference Committee which was laid and adopted by the Senate

Tuesday showed that the Conference Committee adopted the version of the Bill as passed by the House

of Representatives.

Highlight of the adopted report is on clause 38 (1) of the version passed by the Senate which is in

conflict with the version passed by the House of Representatives as contained under clause 38 (1).

Whereas the Senate’s version seeks dissolution of the existing Peace Corps of Nigeria and National Unity

and Peace Corps, the House of Representatives version of the Bill solely recommends the dissolution of

the existing Peace Corps of Nigeria to be transformed into the Nigerian Peace Corps when assented to

by President Buhari.

The Conference Report clarified that for a Bill to become an Act of Parliament in Nigeria, it must pass

through the two Chambers of the National Assembly, a criterion which the National Unity and Peace

Corps Bill could not attain because its Bill was never debated unlike that of the Peace Corps of Nigeria

that was debated and passed by the two Chambers.

However, the Bill for an Act to establish the Nigeria Peace Corps expressly provided under clause 38 (8) a

window of opportunity for individuals, groups, associations or bodies that show or demonstrate interest

to be absorbed as members of the Corps shall be absorbed subject to the mandatory basic training and

orientation programme of the Corps as may be prescribed from time to time when the Bill is signed into

law.

The Senate’s Committee has Senator Kashim Shettima, Vice President-elect (Chairman) and the

following Senators as members: Abba Moro (Benue South), Betty Apiafi (Rivers West), Oriolowo Adelere

(Osun West), Eyinnaya Abaribe (Abia South) and Seriake Dickson (Bayelsa West.

The House of Representatives Conference Committee has Hon. Babangida Ibrahim (Chairman) and

Honourables Tijani Kayode Ismail, Chinedu Ogah, Ibrahim Umar Potiskum, Abdulmumini Are and Legor

Idegbo as members.

It will be recalled that the Nigeria Peace Corps (NPC) Establishment Bill passed in 2022 by the two

Chambers was sponsored by the Chairman, Senate Committee on the Nigerian Army, Senator Ali Ndume

while that of the House of Representatives was sponsored by the Chief Whip, Rt. Hon Mohammed

Monguno.

The Bill, among others, “seeks to establish the Nigerian Peace Corps as a body charged with the

responsibility to develop, empower and provide gainful employment to youths, facilitate peace,

volunteerism, community service, neighbourhood watch and nation building”.

According to part Vlll of the passed Bill, when assented to by President Buhari, would give statutory

backing to the existing Peace Corps of Nigeria.

The adoption of the Report by both the Senate and the House of Representatives has brought to its

logical conclusion every legislative process involved in the enactment of a Bill and has cleared the coast

for the transmission of this all-important Bill to the President for assent.

The Peace Corps of Nigeria, established over 24 years ago under the National Commandant, Professor

Dickson Ameh Akoh is Incorporated in Nigeria under the Company and Allied Matters (CAMA) Act and

accorded the Federal Government recognition through the Federal Ministry of Youth Development.

Due to the value driven programmes of the Corps, aimed at the socio-economic empowerment of the

Nigerian youths and its onerous contributions to peace building and advocacy, the United Nations in

2011 accorded the organization a Special Consultative Status while the African Union in 2016 accorded

same status to the organization, thus, making it a member of the Social and Economic Councils of both

the United Nations and the African Union.

So far, the organization has a well structured network of offices in the 36 States of the Federation and

the Federal Capital Territory FCT, Abuja.