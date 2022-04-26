Senate adjourns plenary over death of Akwa Ibom lawmaker Ekpenyong Bassey

The Senate has adjourned plenary to April 27, over the death of Hon. Ekpenyong Nse Bassey

.Bassey, until his death, was a Member of House of Representatives, representing Oron Federal Constituency of Akwa Ibom State .Senate adjourned plenary upon resumption from a one-week recess to mark the Easter celebration.

The sitting on Tuesday was presided over by the Deputy President of the Senate, Ovie Omo-Agege ( APC Delta).The motion for adjournment was moved by the Deputy Leader, Sen. Ajayi Boroffice, (APC- Ondo) and seconded by the Minority Whip, Sen. Philip Aduda, (PDP- FCT).The lawmaker was reported to have died on Sunday in Uyo, at 4pm.The Senate, before adjourning held a minute silence to mourn the demise of the lawmaker.(NAN)

