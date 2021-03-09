Senate adjourns over death of member House of Reps

By Haruna Salami
The Senate on Tuesday suspended all activities over the death of Yuguda Hassan Kila, the lawmaker who represented Gwaram federal constituency of Jigawa state in the House of Representatives.

Hon. Kila, until his death the Chairman of House on Customs.

Senate Leader, Yahaya Abubakar said it on a sad note announced the death of one of their .

therefore moved the motion the Senate suspend all activities in honour of the deceased member of the House. 

