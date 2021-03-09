By Haruna Salami

The Senate on Tuesday suspended all legislative activities over the death of Yuguda Hassan Kila, the lawmaker who represented Gwaram federal constituency of Jigawa state in the House of Representatives.

Hon. Kila, until his death was the Chairman of House Committee on Customs.

Senate Leader, Yahaya Abubakar said it was on a sad note that he announced the death of one of their colleagues.

He therefore moved the motion that the Senate suspend all legislative activities in honour of the deceased member of the House.

