Senate 2023: Jimoh Ibrahim appreciates APC stakeholders

By Aderemi Bamgbose

Dr Joh Ibrahim, the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate for Ondo South Senatorial District, on Saturday expressed appreciation to delegates, stakeholders and members of the party over the unflinching support for him at the last primary election.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Ibrahim polled 190 votes at the May 28 primary to emerge the senatorial candidate, defeating his closest rivals, Matthew Oyerinmade and Boye Oyewunmi who scored 92 and 23 votes respectively.

Ibrahim, while speaking at Ile-Oluji noted that prior to the APC primary, he made a promise to return and appreciate all stakeholders across all local government areas in his district if given the senatorial ticket.

“I made a promise while canvassing for votes that I will come back and appreciate you if you give me the senatorial ticket.

“Now that i have emerged, I am here to appreciate you all for your support and believing in my aspiration.

“My promise to the people of Ondo South has not changed by declaring emergency legislation on power outage in the district for almost two decades.

“I am also passionate about the welfare of the people of this district and already have a strategy in place to activate massive empowerment drive for the people to benefit,” Ibrahim said.

The business mogul urged the people of his district to be more actively involved in the electioneering and give him maximum support during the February 2023 general elections.

Mr Temidayo Akinsuroju, Chairman, Ile-Olluji/Oke Igbo LGA, thanked the senatorial candidate for returning to show gratitude.

He assured him of massive support of the people of the area at the 2023 general election.

NAN also reports that Ibrahim commenced the three-day appreciation visit on Wednesday to Irele, Odigbo, Ilaje, Okitipupa and Ile-Oluji/Oke Igbo local government areas. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

