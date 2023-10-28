Sen.Yari donates android smartphones to APC social media handlers

By Ishaq Zaki

Sen. Abdul’aziz Yari (APC-Zamfara) on Saturday donated 40 android smartphones to All Progressives Congress (APC) social media handlers in the state.

Presenting the phones to the beneficiaries in Talata-Mafara at a one-day workshop for APC social media handlers, Yari urged them to promote peace building and political stability in the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the workshop was organised by Sen Yari’s New Media office.

The lawmaker represented by the Zonal Coordinator, APC Zamfara West Senatorial District Campaigns, Alhaji Sha’ayau Sarkin-Fawa, described the contributions of the social users in building the party in the state as successful.

“I am very delighted to be with you today, I appreciate your support and contributions for maintenance of peace and political stability in the state.

“This gesture is a recognition to your contributions in building the APC in the state.

“You know, social media handlers play a greater role information dissemination globally,” Yari said.

“I believe your support contributed immensely for the success of the APC in the state.

“Your activities are always promoting our great party, I want you to maintain the tempo in promoting peace building and stability.

“I therefore urge you to maintain your good efforts, you should always put nations’ interest first for peace sustainability in our dear country,” he explained.

In his remarks, the Director-General New Media to Sen. Yari, Almansur Almajir, said the workshop aimed to enhance the capacity of the participants.

Almajir commended Yari and Minister of State Defence and former Gov. Bello Matawalle for their support and cooperation in building the APC in the state.

“No fewer than 40 participants of thepis workshop were been drowned from the Six local government areas of Zamfara West Senatorial District,” he added.

In their separate remarks, the Chairman Zamfara APC social media crew, Muhammad Lawal and former Senior Special Assistant to Matawalle, Abdul Bala commended Yari for enhancing the capacity of social media handlers in the state. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

Telegram

WhatsApp

