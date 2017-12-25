Sen. Wamakko urges Nigerians to work for sustainable peace, unity

Sen. Aliyu Wamakko (APC- Sokoto) has urged Nigerians to continue to work to ensure sustainable peace and unity in Nigeria, irrespective of religious, ethnic or cultural differences.

The call is in a statement by the senator’s Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Bashir Mani in Sokoto on Monday.

Mani stated that Wamakko made the call when members of the Yoruba Community and Katsina State Indigenes Association paid him courtesy visits.

Wamakko, also the Chairman of the Senate Committee on Basic and Secondary Education, said “God did not make mistake by creating Nigerians with diverse religious, cultural and ethnic differences.

“The differences between Nigerians were meant to further unite them and not to disunite them.”

The Senator further called on Nigerians to continue to show love and respect to one another, while being patriotic to Nigeria.

He commended members of the Yoruba Community and the association for contributing to the peace, unity and socioeconomic development of the state and Nigeria in general.

The Sarkin Yorubawa of Sokoto State, Alhaji Abdulfatai Coker and the President-General of Yoruba Community, Mr James Tolorun, commended Wamakko “for being a worthy father for several decades.”

The Chairman of Katsina State Indigenes Association, Sokoto State Chapter, Alhaji Aliyu Daura, hailed Senator Wamakko “for his sustained support to the association.”

Members of the two groups also pledged to continue to make Sokoto State their second home, as well as vowed to always work to ensure peace and unity in the state and Nigeria in general. (NAN)