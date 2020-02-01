Sen. Wamakko sponsors 10 indigent students to Ghana Tech Varsity

By Abdallah el-Kurebe, Editor

Senator Aliyu Wamakko, has sponsored 10 indigent students to the Institute of Technology, University of the Future, Accra, Ghana, for various undergraduate studies in Science, Engineering, Technology, Medical and Accounting.

A statement by his Media Aide, Bashir Rabe Mani, issued to newsmen on Friday said the benefiting students were issued with their admission letters, at a ceremony conducted at Sen. Wamakko’s residence in Sokoto.

The students, who were drawn from the educationally-disadvantaged constituent local government areas of Sokoto North, Sokoto South, Gudu, Tangaza, Silame, Wamakko and Wurno, will undergo undergraduate studies of between four to five years in Electrical/Electronics, Civil and Computer Engineering, Information Technology, Accounting, as well as Occupational Health and Safety Management.

Speaking at the event, Senator Wamakko said that, the gesture was in continuation of his efforts to ensure that, poverty does not hinder the educational development of the youths.

Represented by Alhaji Muhammad Bello Sifawa, former Commissioner for Environment, Wamakko described education as the best legacy that could be bequeathed to the youths, as future leaders of Nigeria.

While urging the benefiting students to be good Ambassadors of their respective families, Sokoto State and Nigeria, Wamakko admonished other wealthy individuals, Non Governmental Organizations and companies, to emulate the gesture, to further boost the educational development of the state and Nigeria in general.

Speaking on behalf of parents, Alhaji Abba Isa, commended Senator Wamakko for the gesture and appealed to other privileged persons to emulate him.