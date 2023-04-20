Sen. Wamakko secures release of 62 inmates in Sokoto

By Muhammad Nasir

Sen. Aliyu Wamakko has secured the release of 62 inmates serving various jail terms in Correctional Centres in Sokoto State.

This was contained in a statement issued on Thursday in Sokoto by Bashar Abubakar, Wamakko’s Special Assistant on Media and Publicity.

The inmates were in Sokoto, Tambuwal, Wurno and Gwadabawa correctional centers.

The Senator settled the fines imposed by courts on the inmates to secure their release.

Wammako who represents Sokoto North in the Senate, also gave each of the 62 freed inmates N10,000 to transport themselves home.

He said that the gesture was to enable them celebrate the Eid-el-Fitr with their families.

The Senator advised them to be of good behavior and avoid repeating the mistakes that took them to the correctional centres.

The beneficiaries commended Wamakko for the invaluable gesture and promised to be of good conduct as they return to the larger society.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the lawmaker initiated the programme in 2016, as part of his humanitarian intervention programme. (NAN)