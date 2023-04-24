Sen. Wamakko receives 2 Kebbi Emirs on Sallah homage

By Muhammad Nasir

Sen. Aliyu Wamakko (APC-Sokoto North) has received two Emirs from Kebbi on a Sallah homage at his residence in Sokoto.

The emirs, according to a statement issued on Monday by Bashar Abubakar, Wamakko’s Special Assistant on Media and Publicity were: Alhaji Ilyasu Bashar and Alhaji Sama’ila Mera of Gwandu and Argungu, respectively.

Bashar, who was represented by Mera told Wamakko that the visit was to rejoice with him and the State’s Governor-elect, Ahmad Aliyu, over the completion of Ramadan fast and on their recent victory in the 2023 general elections.

He prayed Allah, the Almighty to continue to grant more prosperity to both Sokoto State and Kebbi as well as divine protection for the states and Nigeria.

Responding, Wamakko, the All Progressives Congress (APC) leader in the state expressed delight with the visit, saying, ”it is an indication of the long standing mutual and cordial relationship between the two states.”

He appreciated the gesture of the two traditional rulers and prayed Allah to continue to assist them in the discharge of their duties.

The delegation that comprised all the Council’s Chiefs from both Emirates was led to Wamakko’s residence by the Galadiman Garin Sokoto, Alhaji Aliyu Attahiru. .

The visit was also witnessed by the Governor-elect, former Nigeria’s Ambassador to the Republic of Tanzania, Amb. Sahabi Gada, Director-General NTI, Prof. Musa Maitafsir and some members of both National and State Houses of Assembly, among others. (NAN)