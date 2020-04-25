Sen. Wamakko condoles with Tinubu over death of Aide

The Chairman of the Senate Committee on Defence and Deputy Chairman, Senate Committee on Anti Corruption, Senator Aliyu Magatakarda Wamakko, has condoled with the National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on the death of his Special Assistant, Alhaji Lateef Raheem.

Senator Wamakko, who represents Sokoto North Senatorial District said, “death is however an inevitable end of all mortals, although we are always saddened when it beckons on any one of us.

“The demise of the deceased came at a time when his services were most needed by his Principal, his family and the nation.

“We are however consoled with the fact that, the deceased had lived an illustrious life, worthy of emulation.”

Senator Wamakko, while commiserating with Tinubu on the great loss, urged him to take heart and regard the death of the late Aide as an act predestined by the Almighty Allah.

Senator Wamakko also prayed the Almighty Allah to repose the soul of the deceased, as well as grant Tinubu and his family the formidable fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.