Sen. Wadada seeks appointment of Auditor General

By Salisu Sani-Idris

Chairman, Senate Committee on Public Accounts, Sen. Ahmed Wadada, has advised President Bola Tinubu to appoint an Auditor General of the Federation in compliance with the Section 86 of the 1999 Constitution.

Wadada (SDP-Nasarawa West) said this in a letter to Tinubu, made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), on Sunday in Abuja.

He noted that the absence of the Auditor-General of the Federation leaves the Government susceptible to mismanagement, lack of accountability and transparency.

The lawmaker expressed concern that the Office of the Auditor-General of the Federation, which is the apex audit Institution of the country, had been without a substantive Auditor-General for the last 10 months.

” This will affect strict adherence to Accounting Standards and the Annual Reports of the Auditor-General on the accounts of the Federation of Nigeria Agencies and Ministries, Agencies, Departments (MDAs) cannot be efficiently transmitted.

” Thereby impending the necessary checks and balances integral to the functions of the National Assemblies Committees responsible for Public Accounts.

” Therefore, it is very imperative for President Tinubu to heed to my advice in the interest of the country, as the absence of the Auditor-General could affect the efforts of our government in the fight against corruption and enhancing transparency and accountability in governance.”

Wadada emphasised that appointing a substantive Auditor-General would strengthen the Federal Government’s commitment to fiscal responsibilities and safeguard public trust.

He pointed out that the Audit Reports of 2020, 2021 and 2022 are yet to be transmitted in accordance with section 85 (2) of the 1999 Constitution as a result of the non appointment of an Auditor General. (NAN)

