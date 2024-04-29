Sen Utazi urges Gov Mbah others to join APC for interest of South East

The Immediate past Senator that represented Enugu North Senatorial District in National Assembly, Sen Chukwuka Utazi, has urged all South East governors to join All Progressive Congress (APC) for the interest geo-political zone.

Utazi appealed to

governors of Anambra, Enugu and Abia states to follow the good example of former Governor of Ebonyi State, David Umahi to join APC in order to align with the government at the centre for the interest and economic growth of the South East region.

Utazi disclosed this on Sunday while speaking with newsmen shortly after his family Thanksgiving Service at St. Theresa’s Catholic Church Ogba, Mkpologwu, in Uzo-Uwani Local Government Area of Enugu State.

The Senator said he was in the Church for Thanksgiving to say thank you to God who made it possible for him to be in Senate for eight years to give the district effective representation.

He said that, it has become necessary for the South East region to fully join the party at the centre for rapid economic development of the region since it is clear that the people of the zone have no future in People Democratic Party (PDP)

“I played national politics for eight years, mixed up with people from different regions of the country, I can tell you that the South East region needs to join the party at the centre for rapid economic development of the area.

“I am calling on Gov. Peter Mbah of PDP Enugu State, Gov Alex Otti of Labour Party Abia State, and Governor Charles Soludo of All Grand Progressive Alliance Anambra State to follow the example of former Gov. Umahi of Ebonyi State and join the ruling party to attract more federal government developmental projects in the region.

“We can’t continue to play exclusive and opposition politics which has never led us anywhere, a popular saying says “it’s better to be a servant in heaven than to be a king in hell”. he said.

Utazi said that the family thanksgiving was to thank God for guiding and protecting him all through the 8 years he spent at the Senate.

The Senator who described himself as God’s miracle noted that all through his journey in life God has been merciful and always with him.

“After a successful eight years serving in the 8th and 9th Senate representing the good people of Enugu North Senatorial District, I and my family decided to come and say thank you to God who made it possible for me to be in the Senate.

“I was in my little place in Uzo-Uwani farming and like the Biblical David, when God elevated me to be in Senate from 2015 to 2023

“How I won my first and second elections and even my election tribunal cases remain a miracle to me and everybody in the district.

“That is why I always tell people that I am a living miracle of God because since I joined politics in 1990 and ran for election in 1991 and became Deputy Speaker of the Enugu State House of Assembly in 1992 till date the mercy and favours of God have been upon me.

” Because of God’s mercy and favours upon my life, I have maintained good human relations with people not minding their class by remaining the humble Chukwuka Utazi I have been known for,” he said.

Earlier at the church service at St. Theresa’s Catholic Church, Rev Fr Camillus Ugwuibe, the Parish Priest of Sacred Heart Parish Nkpologu, Uzo-uwani, the Dean of Adani Catholic Deanery commended Utazi for serving out his two terms at the Senate to the glory of God and come back to church to appreciation and gratitude to Almighty God.

“What you did today is spectacular, it is very rare to see elected leaders and politicians after serving their tenures come back to God to say thank you, as some of them selfishly believed that that tenure was by their power and not by the mercy of God.

“Today, you have demonstrated once again that you are God-fearing, humble and you believe that all you have is through the mercy of God,” he said.

Among dignitaries present during the thanksgiving and reception include, Sen. Okey Ezea, presently representing Enugu North Senatorial District in Senate.

Chief Uche Nnaji, Minister of Innovation, Science and Technology, Chief Ugo Agallah, Chairnan, Enugu State APC, Chief Chijioke Edeoga, Labour Party Governorship candidate in the 2024 general election, among others

It would be recalled that, Sen. Chukwuka Utazi recently decamped from PDP to join APC.

By Chimezie Godfrey