Sen. Ubah signifies interest in Anambra governorship poll

Sen. Ifeanyi Ubah (YPP-Anambra) has signified interest in the Nov. 6, Anambra governorship poll.

Ubah, who represent Anambra South in the 9th Senate, said this in a addressed to President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan and at Wednesday’s plenary.

He said interest was hinged revamping and consolidating the state’s

credentials as the light of the nation.

“In view of the above, I humbly soliciting your well wishes, and which go a long way in making this noble vision a reality,” he said. (NAN)

