Sen. Uba Sani hails Buhari at 77

As President Muhammadu Buhari clocks 77, the Senator representing Kaduna Central, Malam Uba Sani has described him as an international statesman and epitome of integrity.

“I join Nigerians, Africans and indeed people across the globe to felicitate with President Muhammadu Buhari on the joyous occasion of his 77th birthday

“Despite huge challenges, Nigeria has made real progress under President Buhari’s watch. He has steadied the “ship of state” and placed the country irreversibly on the path to sustainable growth and development,” the Senator said.

He noted that Buhari is tackling corruption with zeal by rolling out a programme to frontally address the twin challenges of unemployment and poverty.

“Under his exemplary leadership, Nigeria has regained its respect in the comity of nations. Investors have renewed their confidence in our economy and Nigerian citizens now hold their heads high in foreign lands.

We thank God for the gift of President Muhammadu Buhari. He is an icon and role model, an inspiration to African leaders and all those who aspire to leadership positions.

“Through his exceptional public service, President Buhari has made a bold statement that African leaders can be competent, affable, honest, incorruptible, humane and selfless.

We pray the Almighty God to continue to guide, protect and strengthen our dear President as he rededicates himself to the service of Nigeria and humanity,” he said.