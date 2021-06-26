Sen. Uba emerges flag bearer as PDP holds parallel primary in Anambra

Chief Ugochukwu Uba on Saturday emerged winner of the peoples Democratic Party (PDP) primary election organised by the Chief Chukwudi Umeaba led faction held at Paul University Complex, Awka.

Umeh polled a total of 275 votes from the total of 665 votes cast to emerge PDP flag bearer of the faction.

The result was announced by Chief Obidi Ebede,Chairman of the Electoral Panel.

Chief Godwin Ezeemo polled 114 votes to emerge second in the contest, while Sen. Uche Ekwunife was third with 56 votes and Dr Obiora Okonkwo scored 44 votes.

Others aspirants who scored votes were, Dr Godwin Maduka 22, Mr Jonny Maduafokwa 27, Rep Chris Azubogu two Mr Valentine Ozigbo, Dr Ifedi Okwenna two Chief Walter Okeke 42.

Accepting his nomination, Uba thanked the party leadership, faithful and delegates for deeming it worthy to make him the party flag bearer.

He promised to restore PDP to its pride of place in Anambra politics after 16 years of being in the doldrums adding that if elected governor on Nov. 6, he would address the leadership challenges of the stage including local government system.

Uba was a member of the senate from 2003 to 2007.

Meanwhile, accreditation for the parallel primary election at the Dora Akunyili Development Centre, was still going on at the time of filing this report.

Mr Philip Shuaibu, Deputy Governor of Edo who was leading the team of the PDP national delegation had confirmed the withdrawal of Mr Tony Nwoye and Emeka Etiaba (SAN) from the race.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the PDP in Anambra was torn between the Ndubuisi Nwobu led State Executive Committee and Umeaba led Acting Caretaker Committee following an Abuja High Court ruling on June 9.(NAN)

