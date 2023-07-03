Sen. Tambuwal not a betrayal – Group

By Emmanuel Oloniruha

The PDP Action 2023, a political pressure group, says former governor of Sokoto State, Sen. Aminu Tambuwal, never betrayed the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Nigeria in the course of his service to the party and the nation.

The Chairman of the group, Dr Rufus Omeire, in a statement he issued in Abuja on Sunday, described Tambuwal (PDP-Sokoto) as a team player, who had defended the ideas of the party and interest of Nigeria at every point in time.

He condemned an allegation that Tambuwal during the PDP presidential primary election in 2022 betrayed the party.

Omeire said that since who will emerge as the minority leadership of the 10th Senate became topical issue, several unfounded allegations and sponsored stories against Tambuwal had surfaced in the media.

“They alleged that he has once betrayed some people and PDP. Behind these allegations is an attempt to re-litigate the 2022 PDP presidential primaries.

“They have consistently tried to pin on him the issue of betrayal of some of his friends because of the patriotic role he played during the PDP National Convention,” Omeire said.

He said while the group did not hold brief for Tambuwal, the Senator representing Sokoto South Senatorial District had shown interest in the PDP presidential nomination long before some people suddenly appeared on the scene.

“They expected him to drop out for them just because they believed that they had more financial resources than him, whether they had better programmes for Nigerians didn’t matter.

“Tambuwal has shown himself to be a team player and a responsible and sophisticated leader with bright ideas on the development of the Nigerian nation.

“He didn’t betray the PDP or the nation in his eight years as Sokoto State Governor. His colleagues trusted him with leadership of the PDP Governors Forum. An office he handled with distinction and aplomb.

“In fact, at a time, the Forum became the only true voice of constructive opposition in Nigeria, always proffering workable solutions to Nigerian problems. Did he betray PDP then, of course not,” he said.

Omeire added that Tambuwal was also found worthy by state governors to be the vice chairman of the Nigeria Governors Forum (NGF).

He added that because Tambuwal served creditably in that capacity and for the quality leadership qualities the governors saw in him, they unanimously elected him as the Chairman of the forum, “a position usually reserved for majority party governors”.

Omeire said that during the period Tambuwal rallied around the entire Nigerian governors to speak with one voice and assist the nation at its trying times of transition.

He said that haven served at various capacities at different arms of government, Tambuwal was qualified to become the minority leader of the Senate.

“In the National Assembly, a Speaker outranks a Senator. As a former Speaker, he has the ranking and qualifications to become the Minority Leader of the 10th Senate.

“Tambuwal is a parliamentarian per excellence. A strong defender of the prerogatives and institution of the legislature.

“A strong and tested advocate of the independence of the legislature and a strong believer in combining this independence with a constructive role to ensure deliverance of democratic windfalls for the people.

“He has demonstrated the capacity to forge alliances within his team for good cause. He has also shown that he is not over ambitious.

“He demonstrated the political equivalence of supreme sacrifice by voluntarily relinquishing his quest for PDP presidential nomination in 2022 when he was a strong enough contender to clinch the ticket,” he said.

Omeire urged the President of the Senate President, Sen. Godswill Akpabio, not to meddle into the who would emerge as minority leader of the Red Chamber.

He also urged Akpabio to concentrate on delivering sound legislation and good policies to ensure good governance in Nigeria. (NAN)

