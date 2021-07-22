Sen. Sodangi urges Nigerians on brotherhood

Sen. Abubakar Sodangi has urged Nigerians to continue to be their brother’s keepers in the interest of peace and for the overall development of the country.

Sodangi, who represented Nasarawa West senatorial district at the National Assembly, made the call on Thursday while speaking with newsmen in Nasarawa Local Government Area of the state.

He said that if Nigerians continue to be their brother’s keepers, it would not only promote peace but would also bring about speedy development to the country.

“We should be our brother’s keepers irrespective of our affiliations. We should live in peace, tolerate one another and respect our leaders for development to thrive,” he said.

Sodangi also urged aspirants vying for various positions in the upcoming local government council election in the state to shun politics of rancour, acrimony and bitterness in the interest of peace.

He said that power comes from God, while urging aspirants to continue to embark on campaign of ideals in the interest of development.

The former senator commended Gov. Abdullahi Sule for his developmental strides across the state.

He called on the people of the state to give the governor their maximum support to succeed beyond 2023 in order to enjoy more dividends of democracy.

Alhaji Mohammed Okpoku, a member representing Udege/Loko Constituency at the state legislature, also called on Nigerians to live in peace and tolerate one another irrespective of their affiliations for development to thrive.

“Let’s all of us continue to live in peace, be our brother’s keepers and show love to each other for the overall development of the state and the country at large,” he said.

Okpoku lauded the state governor for his efforts in promoting peace and security in his constituency and the state at large.

The lawmaker assured his constituents of sound representation at the state legislature in order to continue to change their lives positively.

On her part, Hajiya Fati Sabo, the state Commissioner for Education, Science and Technology, called on the people of the state to live peacefully with one another.

She said that the importance of peace to societal development could not be overemphasise, hence the need of her appeal.

The commissioner commended the governor for being up and doing in developing the state.

Sabo also called on the people of the state to support Gov. Sule’s administration beyond 2023 in order to enjoy more democratic dividends. (NAN)

