Sen. Shekarau defects again to the PDP, relinquishes NNPP’s senatorial ticket

By Zubairu Idris

Sen. Ibrahim Shakarau representing Kano Central district, crossed from the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) on Monday and joined the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Shekarau joined the NNPP in May 2022 after defecting from the All Progressives Congress (APC) on the platform of which he won the senatorial seat.

He announced his latest defection in Kano where he said all his supporters also crossed to the PDP.

“I welcome our dignitaries to this memorable occasion, particularly the PDP presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, former Vice-President Namadi Sambo, the PDP National Chairman, PDP governors and other guests.

“I, Ibrahim Shakarau, inform you that from Monday, Aug. 29, 2022, my supporters and I have dumped the NNPP and joined the PDP.



“I have written to the NNPP National Chairman, chairmen at the state, local governments, and ward levels of the party that I have dumped the NNPP.

“I have equally written to INEC Chairman and to the Kano State Resident Electoral Commissioner of INEC that I am no longer contesting the senatorial position on the platform of the NNPP,’’ he said.

Shekarau urged his supporters to work for the PDP to ensure that it emerged victorious at the 2023 general elections.

He was consequently registered into the PDP by its Northwest vice-chairman, Sen. Bello Hayatu-Gwarzo.

The party’s National Chairman, Mr Iyochia Ayu, presented membership card to Shekarau at the occasion.

In his remarks, Ayu said the PDP was built by leaders collectively, saying “there will never be individual leader in the party.’’

He said the party is proud of Kano State, more especially now that Shekarau has joined the party.

Also speaking at the occasion, Alhaji Abubakar thanked party supporters in Kano State for gracing the occasion in spite of Monday’s heavy downpour.

He noted that the turnout showed Shekarau’s prominence in Kano State’s politics.

“We are happy for having you (Shakarau) in the party; you are very important to us likewise Kano State,’’ Abubakar said. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

