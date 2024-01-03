Sen. Plang lauds Tinubu’s swift reaction to Plateau killings

Sen. Diket Plang (APC-Plateau Central) has applauded President Bola Tinubu’s swift reaction to the attacks on some Plateau communities, where scores of people were killed, many injured and properties destroyed.

It would be recalled that over 200 people were killed in 15 communities across Bokkos, Mangu and Barkin Ladi Local Government Areas on Christmas Eve.

Plang, who gave the commendation while briefing newsmen on Wednesday in Jos, said that the president’s reaction was unprecedented and different from what it used to be.

The lawmaker stated that when the attacks occurred on the eve of Christmas, within 24 hours, a very powerful delegation was in Bokkos to assess the situation and also console the victims.

“The Vice President came with the Minister of Defence, the Chief of Defence Staff and some top security chiefs, including the National Security Adviser to the President.

“They were there with some governors, former governors, serving senators, and House of Representatives members before they went back to conclude the 2024 budget.

“And you could hear the passionate commitment of the Vice President, Sen. Kashim Shettima; you could see the condemnation of what has happened.

“Subsequently, the Inspector General of Police was on site and he promised to go into another system of intelligence gathering and also establish a different model of policing the crisis place.

“You could hear the North Central governors talking about coming together for the issue of Plateau when it happened, and it became a Nigerian issue,’’ he said.

Plang said that reactions and efforts have given the people a sense of belonging, and he added that the people were calm and hopeful that such a dastardly act would not happen again.

According to him, the people’s trust in government has increased because when it happens and the government is close, it gives you hope.

He recalled that when the Mangu attacks first occurred, the Chief Of Army Staff (COAS) and other service chiefs went to the area.

Diket stated that COAS was physically training the personnel himself, adding that such action was a demonstration of concern that the government is sensitive to issues affecting Nigerians that have to do with life.

“I raised a motion in the National Assembly concerning these attacks and there were several prayers that I made; all the prayers were answered.

“An additional prayer was added by Sen. Adams Oshiomole, that the service chiefs should even appear before the Senate.

“They should appear and report what they are doing about the insecurity on the Plateau. I believe and my people believe too, that our cry has reached heaven, and that’s why these responses are the way they are.

“I want us to trust this new administration of President Tinubu. You can see his wife; she was around on the Plateau with a lot of people to lend their support to the victims,’’ he said. (NAN)

By Peter Amine

