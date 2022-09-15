Sen. Orji Uzo Kalu commiserates with Gov. Akeredolu over mother’s death

By Ikenna Uwadileke

The Senate Chief Whip, Sen. Orji Kalu on Thursday commiserated with Gov. Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State over the death of his mother, Evangelist Grace Akeredolu.

Evangelist Akeredolu died in her sleep on Thursday at the age of 90 years.

In his condolence message, Sen. Kalu prayed to God to give Gov. Akeredolu the fortitude to bear the loss.

The former governor of Abia urged the Akeredolu family to take solace in the fact that that their late matriarch lived fulfilled and purposeful life dedicated to the service of God and of humanity.

He noted that the deceased instilled good moral values in her children and in loved ones as she left behind remarkable legacies for her family members to uphold.

“I convey my heartfelt condolences to Gov. Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State over the demise of his mother, Evangelist Grace Akeredolu.

“Mama was a devout Christian who committed her resources to the service of God and of mankind.

“Judging from the personality of Gov. Akeredolu, it is obvious that his mother was a woman of virtue.

“I urge the governor to sustain the worthy legacies of his mother,’’ Kalu wrote.

He prayed to God to grant the late evangelist eternal rest. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

