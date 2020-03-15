Sen. Onor renovates building for Police Barracks

By Lesley Muosowo Otu, Abuja

Senator representing Cross River Central, Sandy Ojang Onor has renovated a block of building at the headquarters of Boki local government to serve as temporary office and barracks for the men of the Nigerian Police Force, MOPOL unit.

This followed a motion by him on the floor of the Senate in December 2019, where he called on the Federal government to take proactive security measures, particularly by establishing a Police barracks in Boki, for quick intervention.

According to Onor, the gesture is part of his mandate to serve the people of Boki, who have been besieged by incessant attacks due to communal clashes and cult activities, leading to lost of lives and properties.

The Mobile Force squadron will be headed by an Assistant Commissioner of Police for quick intervention in restoring peace to the affected communities.