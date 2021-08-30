Sen. Ogbeha offers scholarship, donates foodstuff to orphans

Sen. Tunde Ogbeha, a former Military Governor of the old Bendel and Akwa Ibom states, has donated cash and foodstuffs, worth millions of naira, and offered academic scholarships to some motherless children at the Ministry of Mercy (MOM) Orphanage in Lokoja, Kogi State.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the scholarship offer was part of his outreach to the less-privileged in Kogi to mark his 74th birthday on Monday in Lokoja.

Represented by his wife, Mrs Esther Tunde-Ogbeha, the retired Army General made the donation for the upkeep of children at the orphanage.

Mrs Ogbeha commended the management of MOM Orphanage for their dedicated service to God and humanity.

She called on well-meaning Nigerians to support orphans and other less privileged in the society.

”You are always in my prayers, at all times. It is obvious that the children here are doing well, thank you for taking good care of them.

“I must commend the management of this orphanage and all care givers that have made sacrifices to ensure that these children are well taken care of.

“My husband’s birthday comes up on September 1, but we decided to start the celebrations with these wonderful children. Thank you for your regular prayers,” she said.

The proprietor of MOM Orphanage, Dr Daniel Aduojo, thanked the Ogbehas for always reaching out to the facility, saying the children are always excited with such gesture.

“Every time you come here to put smiles on our faces, you are making God happy because he calls these children his brothers and sisters.

Quoting from the book of Matthew 25:31-40, he said: ”And the King shall answer and say unto them, Verily I say unto you, In as much as ye have done it unto one of the least of these my brethren, ye have done it unto me.”

The proprietor stressed that whatever anyone does for the children, especially the orphans and the less-privileged ones, we are doing it unto God.

NAN reports that the MOM Orphanage has over 400 motherless children in their two centres in Lokoja and Otutulu in Dekina Local Government Areas of Kogi State.

He prayed that God would reward the Ogbehas abundantly and grant them long life and prosperity in good health and sound mind.

The children and caregivers at the orphanage joined Mrs Ogbeha to cut the former Senator’s 74th birthday cake and prayed God to grant him long life and enlarge his coast.

NAN reports that items donated included Jerricans of palm oil, tubers of yam, 10 bags of 50kg of rice, several cartons of Honeywell Instant Noodles, bags of gari, cartons of Infant food, detergents, biscuits, and cartons of vegetable oil.

Others are Packs of diapers, packs of cheese balls and pop corn, cartons of soaps, Honeywell spaghetti, peak milk sachets, and several bags of semovita, among others. (NAN)

