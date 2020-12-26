Sen Nnamani @ Xmas: let’s unite, pray to heal our land

Former Governor of Enugu State and Senator representing Enugu East Senatorial Zone in the upper legislative chamber of the National Assembly, Dr Chimaroke Nnamani has again urged Nigerians to use this period of yuletide to pray for unity, peace and security of Nigeria.

Senator Nnamani noted that the unabating security situation; killings, kidnapping, banditry, armed robbery and other violent crimes now becoming the norm rather than the exception should give every right thinking Nigerian a cause to worry.

In his message to Nigerians to commemorate this year’s Christmas celebration, he lamented that the nation is under siege on account of violent crimes and needless killings in parts of the country.

Senator Nnamani though acknowledged the efforts of security operatives towards curbing the menace but expressed concern that the efforts have not yielded the desired results, saying “what it means is that something novel or more than the ordinary should be done to meet the target”.

He said: “there must be new approaches to the security challenge including but not limited to inter agencies collaboration and cooperation as well as deployment of appropriate modern technology. This has become imperative and indeed urgent to give citizens hope that a solution is in the offing”.

The former Governor reiterated the need to check the deteriorating situation so that citizens would not resort to self-help adding, “such a situation would be catastrophic.”

He was however optimistic that with honesty of purpose, good leadership, unity and prayer God can heal our land and make Nigeria safe again.

Senator Nnamani specifically urged Christian faithful not to allow the momentary pleasure of celebration deny them the real essence of Christmas which includes good neighbourliness, care for the less privileged, sacrifice, peace, forgiveness and prayer.

The celebration of Christmas he added should give us hope and renew our faith that solution is in sight to overcome the multifaceted problems confronting the nation.