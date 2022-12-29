Sen. Nnamani mourns Ohanaeze leader, Prof. Obiozor

By Kingsley Okoye

Sen. Chimaroke Nnamani has described the death of Ohanaeze leader and foremost diplomat, Prof.George Obiozor, as a huge loss to the nation.

Nnamani, in a statement on Thursday in Abuja, said Nigeria and the South -East Zone in particular, lost a patriot and mentor, who stood to be counted when it mattered.

Nnamani, who represents Enugu-East in the Senate, lamented that Obiozor died when his services were most needed to navigate through the murky political water in the country.

He recalled the exploits of Prof.Obiozor as a renowned academic, a quintessential diplomat and a custodian of Igbo culture and tradition, adding that his exit had created a huge vacuum.

“As an Ambassador , Prof. Obiozor marketed Nigeria and her potentials to the outside world .

” He demonstrated enormous capacity in leadership and international affairs .

“ At home in Nigeria , he contributed to the socio- political and economic developments. He was a leader without boundaries.

“We shall miss his intellectual and oratory prowess, frank and patriotic disposition to national issues.

“He called a spade its rightful name, no matter whose ox was gored”.

Nnamani added that Obiozor was an emancipator of sort because he stood for the oppressed and the down trodden at all times.

“As President of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Prof. Obiozor stood for his people and strived for a society of equal opportunities for all, irrespective of tribe or religion,” Nnamani stressed .

He enjoined governments and people of South -Eastern states, especially Imo, to take solace in the fact that Prof. Obiozor left good legacies and positive footprints in the sand of time.

Nnamani prayed God to grant the deceased eternal rest .(NAN)