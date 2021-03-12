Sen Nnamani Mourns Nwodo,Describes Him As ‘Ebullient Political Leader’

March 12, 2021



Former Governor of Enugu State and Senator representing Enugu East in the Senate, Senator Chimaroke Nnamani lamented over the demise of a foremost political leader in the state, Dr. Joe Nwodo.

Senator Nnamani said the death of Dr. Nwodo created a huge void in the political landscape of Enugu State and beyond.

In condolence message to the Nwodo family of Enugu State yesterday, Sen Nnamani noted that the late scion of the Nwodo dynasty an ebullient political leader an admirable charisma, intellect and candour .

He added: “Dr. Nwodo a great scholar and engaging orator. He an extraordinary intellectual and a renowned constitutional lawyer stood to be counted when it mattered “.

The former Governor pointed out that the late Nwodo one of the dependable elder statesmen worked for the peace, and development of Enugu State.

In late Dr. Nwodo , Sen Nnamani noted, “Enugu State and indeed Nigeria have both lost a political colossus and unrepentant nationalist believed in the sanctity of our as one nation under God.”

He urged the government and people of Enugu State to take solace in the fact that late Dr. Nwodo lived an exemplary life and left indelible footprints in the sand of time.

Senator Nnamani added that the way to immortalize Dr. Nwodo is to uphold ideals of a peaceful where equity, justice and fairness remain the guiding principles in all aspects of our national life.

Late Nwodo was a frontline presidential aspirant under the defunct National Republican Convention (NRC) in the ill-fated Third Republic.

