Sen. Nnamani loses re-election for Enugu East, congratulates LP Senator-elect

By Alex Enebeli

The former Governor of Enugu state and Senator representing Enugu East, Dr Chimaroke Nnamani has lost his reelection bid to Labour Party candidate,

Kelvin Chukwu.

The LP candidate polled 69,136 to beat Nnamani of the PDP, who scored 48, 701 votes.

Prof. Joachim Omeje, the Returning Officer for the election, declared Chukwu the winner after he won the valid votes collated in the senatorial district on Sunday.

The former governor also accepted his defeat and sent a congratulatory message to his rival Chukwu over his victory in the Saturday’s Senatorial election.

Chukwu replaced his late brother, Oyibo Chukwu, who was murdered three days to the Feb. 25 presidential and National Assembly elections.

Nnamani, in the congratulatory message, said the outcome of the election reflected the wishes of the majority of constituents saying “the people have spoken”.

“The result of the election is in tandem with the rave of the moment in the South East zone who have identified with Labour Party .

“A contrary result would have negated the trend.

“I wish the Enugu East Senator -Elect a successful tenure in the upper legislative chamber”.

He also told his supporters to remain calm and accept the outcome of the election in good faith. (NAN)