Sen Nnamani buries mother on Monday

November 28, 2021 Danlami Nmodu Anti-corruption,Governance,Election Project, News 0



The matriarch of Sen Chimaroke Nnamani family of Agbani in Enugu State Mrs Elizabeth Nwachi Nnamani be buried Monday (November 29, 2021).

She be buried at Fairfax Memorial Funeral Home , Fairfax, Virginia, United States.

Late Mrs Nnamani died November 13, at the Fairfax County, Virginia, United States after a brief illness. She was aged 85.

A family statement by her son, the former Governor of Enugu State and Senator representing Enugu East in the Senate, Sen Chimaroke Nnamani stated that her before her death requested that she be buried in the United States where she had lived for many years before her demise.

Sen Nnamani added that arrangement has been made for a livestream of the funeral programme from 6pm Nigerian time Monday; Event ID: [email protected] . The Password is HNAHG6.

He said the traditional burial and funeral rites for his late will be held in her town of Agbani, Nkanu West local government of Enugu State at a later date .

Tags: ,