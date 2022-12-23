Sen. Nnamani advocates peace, love at Christmas

By Kingsley Okoye

Sen. Chimaroke Nnamani, representing Enugu- East Senatorial District, has called on adherents of different religions to embrace religious tolerance and mutual respect for one another.

Nnamani, who made the call in his Christmas goodwill message on Friday in Abuja, said peace and love are the road map for harmonious coexistence in the country.

He said respect for each other’s religion and observing the rights of others was key toward guaranteeing harmonious coexistence without stepping on toes.

Nnamani said deliberate efforts must be made by all to engender peace and security in the land. .

He specifically urged Christian faithful to be guided by the spirit of the season as exemplified by Jesus Christ’s advocacy for peace, love, tolerance and forgiveness.

The former Governor said only a peaceful atmosphere could guarantee socio economic and political development.

Nnamani urged the clergy to persistently preach the message of love and peace, pointing out that it had become imperative as the 2023 general elections drew near.

He called on the political class to take up the gauntlet ahead of the elections to ensure that they are conducted in a congenial atmosphere in order to produce the best for the nation.

The senator was optimistic that the forthcoming elections would be hitch-free, but reminded all the political actors to play the game according to the rules.

He emphasised the need to allow the wishes of the people to prevail in 2023 .

“Let the people decide,” Nnamani said.(NAN)