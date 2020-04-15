Sen. Ndume lauds renewed commitment by army to end insurgency

The Chairman, Senate Committee on Army, Sen. Ali Ndume, has lauded the renewed commitment shown by the military to tackle Boko Haram insurgency.

Ndume gave the commendation while speaking to newsmen on Wednesday in Yola.

Ndume said the decision by the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt. Gen Tukur Buratai to relocate and stay in a camp in a village in Borno and the deployment of more troops and fighting equipments in preparation for a major onslaught on the insurgents was a welcoming development that brings hope to the people.

The senator representing Southern Borno Senatorial District urged people of Borno, particularly those in the affected areas to provide vital information for a more effective operations.

“I want to use this opportunity to call on citizens of Borno, particularly those around the operational areas of Lake Chad fringes, Sambisa Forest and Mandara mountains known as black spots where boko haram hibernates and launch attacks to provide useful information.

“I also want to urge the army to collaborate with other forces to bridge the gaps that hinder effective and smooth operations.

“The army also needs to collaborate with groups like hunters, civilian JTF, vigilante groups for reliable information on the insurgents,” Ndume said.

The senator also lauded the efforts of President Muhammadu Buhari to contain the Convid-19 pandemic.

He called for the establishment of a task force involving stakeholders like governors, faith based organisations, CSOs, security agencies among others to handle the distribution of palliative.(NAN)