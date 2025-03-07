Sen. Natasha’s Suspension: OUK Moves for Empathy for Her Aids

During the plenary leading to the suspension of Senator Natasha Akpoti, Senator Kalu moved for the amendment of the section that recommends the withholding of the Salaries and wages of the staff of Senator Natasha on the grounds of empathy.

This was part of the recommendations of the commitee which was read on the floor of the Senate.

Kalu said,”We cannot punish the aids of Senator Natasha for an offence they did not commit, they are staff of the NASS and they have no other farm or means of livelihood apart from the salaries they earn from the Senate and at such it will be wrong for us as a Senate to deny them and their families their salaries”

“I move that we should please amend that section and allow them to earn their salaries”

Distinguished Senator Orji Uzor Kalu

Representing Abia North Senatorial Zone