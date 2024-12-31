Sen. Lawan empowers 400 traders with N100m

The President of the 9th Assembly, Sen. Ahmad Lawan, has empowered 400 traders and small business owners in Yobe North Senatorial District with N100 million.

By Kingsley Okoye

Lawan made this known in a statement issued by his Media Adviser, Dr Ezrel Tabiowo, on Tuesday in Abuja.

He said the empowerment programme, held in Gashua, headquarters of Bade Local Government Area, Yobe State, provided N250,000 each to the beneficiaries, to boost their businesses.

Lawan said the intervention was aimed at supporting small businesses and promoting economic growth in the senatorial district.

He said that empowering the beneficiaries, who were carefully selected based on their potential to contribute to the local economy, was a way to invest in their livelihoods and boost the economy.

“As your representative in the Senate, I am deeply committed to supporting the economic prosperity of Yobe North.

“I firmly believe that by empowering our traders and small business owners, we are not only investing in their livelihoods, but also laying the foundation for a more vibrant and sustainable local economy.

“We are distributing a total of N100 million to support your businesses. This free funding will provide beneficiaries with the much-needed capital to expand their businesses,” Lawan said.

He said the empowerment programme was tailored to meet the specific needs of a wide-range of traders and small business owners.

Lawan added that robust mechanisms were put in place by his foundation – the Senator Ahmad Ibrahim Lawan Foundation, to monitor the disbursement and utilisation of the free funds.

“We want to ensure that every kobo is used for its intended purpose and that it contributes to the growth and development of our local economy,” he said.

Lawan commended the organising committee for their exceptional work in organising the event.

He also thanked the Yobe State Government for lending its support to the initiative. (NAN)