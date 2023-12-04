Sen. Katung offers scholarship to persons with disabilities in Kaduna

Sen. Sunday Katung (PDP-Kaduna South) has offered scholarships to eight Persons with Disabilities (PWDs) in his senatorial district.

Katung gave the awards at an event to mark the 2023 International Day for PWDs on Sunday in Kafanchan, Jema’a Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

The beneficiaries were drawn from each of the eight local government areas that make up the senatorial district.

This year’s celebration has the theme, “United in Action to Rescue and Achieve the Sustainable Development Goals for, with and by Persons with Disabilities”.

Represented by Mr Edward Marsha, former Commissioner of Commerce in the state, the lawmaker reaffirmed his commitment to integrating PWDs in his activities.

“I have resolved to include you in my activities, given that PWDs have historically been marginalised and among those left furthest behind,” he noted

He appealed to the people to continue to be law abiding, even as he pledged to continue to lobby for developmental projects for the senatorial district.

Earlier, the Chairman, Southern Kaduna Association of Persons with Disabilities, Mr Habila Achi, commended Katung for giving members of the group a sense of belonging.

Achi also lauded the lawmaker for ensuring that PWDs were included in the list of those to benefit from the three months Federal Government palliatives.

In a keynote address, the Executive Director, Heart to Heart Inclusive Education Foundation, Ms Salome Net, said that the road to achieving the SDGs requires collective efforts from every individual, including PWDs.

Net identified discrimination, stigmatisation and lack of accessible infrastructure, education, employment, and healthcare services as some of the obstacles PWDs encounter daily.

Also, Mr Gideon Haruna, Centre Manager, Disability Affairs Centre, Kafanchan, said that PWDs needed the support and care of all and sundry.

Haruna solicited the support of well-meaning individuals and organisations towards the provision of facilities at the centre to enhance learning for students.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Katung had recently gave scholarships to 200 students of higher institutions of learning from his senatorial district. By Amen Gajira(NAN)

